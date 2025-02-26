Hospitals decry House GOP budget plan: 4 federal health updates

Hospital leaders nationwide are urging lawmakers to reconsider a Republican-backed budget resolution that could significantly cut Medicaid funding, warning of serious consequences for patients and healthcare providers.

The House passed the budget resolution Feb. 25 in a 217-215 vote, advancing President Donald Trump's $4.5 trillion tax-cut plan.

The legislation directs the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicare and Medicaid, to cut $880 billion in federal spending between fiscal years 2025 and 2034. In total, the House budget seeks $2 trillion in cost reductions over the next decade.

Hospital groups including the American Hospital Association, America's Essential Hospitals and the Children's Hospital Association have strongly opposed the measure, arguing that Medicaid cuts could force hospitals that heavily rely on its reimbursement to reduce services, cut staff or even shut down. These consequences could significantly limit access to care for the nearly 80 million Americans covered by Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

"This budget resolution will open the door to devastating Medicaid cuts that will impact millions of Americans, especially those middle-to-low-income working Americans in both rural and urban communities, who rely on Medicaid to access critical healthcare services," Bruce Siegel, MD, president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals, said in a Feb. 25 statement.

Three more federal health updates:

1. Healthcare price transparency. President Trump signed an executive order Feb. 25 directing HHS and the Labor and Treasury departments to enforce price transparency rules introduced during his first term. The order aims to ensure hospitals and insurers disclose actual prices, not estimates. As of November, fewer than one-fourth of hospitals had fully met requirements from the president's first term, according to a review from a patient advocacy group. CMS has fined 18 hospitals for alleged price transparency violations to date.



2. DOGE. A group of 21 federal technology employees resigned Feb. 25, citing concerns about the Department of Government Efficiency's actions to access government systems and sensitive data, including at CMS, The New York Times reported Feb. 25. The staff members were part of the U.S. Digital Service, a tech-focused division within the executive branch, which was rebranded as the United States DOGE Service by Elon Musk and President Trump.

"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services," the former employees wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, obtained by the Times. "We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE's actions."

3. Health research funding freeze. A federal judge in Massachusetts has extended a temporary order blocking a proposed National Institutes of Health policy that would cap reimbursements for indirect research costs at 15%. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley's Feb. 21 decision prevents the cuts from taking effect nationwide while she considers a longer-term injunction, according to The New York Times and The Associated Press.

The NIH issued a memo on the new proposal in early February, aiming to lower reimbursements for overhead costs related to medical research projects — such as lab space, equipment and administrative expenses — from the current average of around 27% to 28%. The Trump administration argues the change would save more than $4 billion annually, but hospitals, universities and physicians say it would limit research activity and ultimately harm patient care.

Ms. Kelley's ruling came in response to lawsuits from 22 states and national organizations representing research institutions, which argued the cuts violate congressional appropriations law and would cause "irreparable harm." The temporary block remains in place as the court weighs a more lasting decision, with legal experts expecting the case to be appealed and possibly reach the Supreme Court.