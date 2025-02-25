Trump revisits price transparency with new executive order: 5 things to know

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Feb. 25 aimed at boosting healthcare price transparency.

Five things to know:

1. The order directs HHS, and the Labor and Treasury departments to "rapidly implement and enforce" healthcare price transparency enforcement regulations that President Trump introduced during his first term, which he accused the Biden administration of "slow walking," according to a Feb. 25 White House fact sheet.

2. The departments will ensure hospitals and payers disclose actual prices, not estimates and take action to "make prices comparable across hospitals and insurers, including prescription drug prices."

3. The departments will also update their enforcement policies to ensure hospitals and insurers are in compliance with requirements to make prices transparent.

4. President Trump signed an executive order regarding healthcare price transparency in 2019 during his first term. That order directed HHS to develop rules requiring hospitals to publish prices "that reflect what people actually pay for services in a way that's clear, straightforward and accessible to all."

5. To date, 18 hospitals have been fined by CMS for alleged price transparency violations.





