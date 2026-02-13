Why 2026 is revenue cycle’s ‘time to shine’

Amy Assenmacher, RN, senior vice president of revenue cycle at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, is confident that healthcare is at a pivotal moment that could redefine the role of revenue cycle operations, as the industry tackles shrinking margins and high cost pressures.

“In many ways, this is the ideal time for the revenue cycle to shine,” Ms. Assenmacher said during a Becker’s CFO+Revenue Cycle Podcast. “No longer will we be an afterthought or an activity after a patient’s care journey, but rather a key strategic capability.”

Ms. Assenmacher brings a unique perspective to her role. Her exposure to healthcare began early in life, when she frequently accompanied her father, an orthopedic surgeon, on his Sunday morning hospital rounds.

“His passion for taking care of people led me on a similar path, inspiring me to serve as a medical surgical nurse before getting my dual master’s in business in nursing, on my track to healthcare administration,” she said.

It’s that clinical foundation that helps inform her revenue cycle approach today, with a deep appreciation for not only her revenue cycle team, but members across the system.

She takes this dual understanding into close consideration while monitoring industry challenges, driven by regulatory changes, payer-mix degradation and an aging population.

“These forces will no doubt lead to a rise in bad debt and noncompensated care, which then pushes organizations like ours to have to dig deep to close the resulting financial gaps in order to serve patients into the future,” Ms. Assenmacher said. “While these financial challenges are not a new trend, I think the intensity and scale of these pressures has grown significantly, requiring a sense of urgency in developing the best approaches and solutions to tackling these challenges.”

Ms. Assenmacher said solutions like getting patient eligibility, authorization and financial clearance right the first time is essential. She also pointed to offering accurate estimates, flexible payment options and digital access as “table stakes” for improving collections and building trust.

Technology that removes both friction and cost from a system is also key, along with real-time operational analytics that monitor payer patterns, predict denials, stage interventions and prioritize work before revenue can be lost.

Looking ahead, Ms. Assenmacher said a lesson she’s carrying into 2026 is to stay resilient amid uncertain times.

“We have to be able to adapt and respond quickly,” she said. “Resilient leadership is essential for sustaining growth, strengthening our patient trust and achieving excellence throughout the revenue cycle.”

Her optimism for the future of healthcare is clear.

“I think the sky is the limit when we truly model leading with resiliency as we launch into 2026.”