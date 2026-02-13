Trinity Health in North Dakota suspends home health and hospice services

Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health is suspending home health and outpatient hospice services, the organization confirmed in a Feb. 13 statement shared with Becker’s.

The nonprofit integrated healthcare system, which serves northwest/central North Dakota and eastern Montana, said the decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of its current operations.

“We are actively exploring opportunities with trusted community providers to transition these services,” Trinity Health added. “Ensuring continuity of care for our patients is a top priority.” A final timeline for the change will be communicated when plans are finalized.

A spokesperson told Becker’s the organization is working through the logistics of the change and will share additional details as they become available.

Employees affected by the change will have opportunities to transition into open positions across other departments within Trinity Health.

Trinity Health includes a tertiary care hospital in Minot, more than 40 specialties, several rural health clinics and a long-term care facility, according to its website.