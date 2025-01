Houston-based HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division has named Gary Searls CFO.

Mr. Searls joins the division from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where he served as CFO since 2017, according to a Jan. 5 news release. During his time at Brandon Hospital, he contributed to several facility expansions and the launch of a statutory teaching facility with eight programs.



The HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division includes 16 hospitals in Houston and South Texas, according to its website.