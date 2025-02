Matt Pruitt was promoted to vice president and CFO of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's TIRR Memorial Herman and Texas Medical Center campus, both in Houston, according to a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Pruitt served as the associate vice president of finance for Texas Medical Center Campus, according to his LinkedIn page.

Memorial Hermann comprises 17 hospitals, more than 34,000 employees and 260 care sites, according to its website.