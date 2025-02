Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Broward Health North has named Michael Cornehls CFO, according to a Feb. 27 post on his LinkedIn page.

He joins the 409-bed hospital after spending more than five years in financial roles at hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He most recently served as CFO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

He previously served as assistant CFO of Atlantis-based HCA Florida JFK Hospital and Fort Pierce-based HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.