Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has named Michael Cornehls CFO of Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Cornehls served as CFO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's.

He also previously served as assistant CFO at Atlantis-based HCA Florida JFK Hospital and Fort Pierce-based HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.