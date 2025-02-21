Former Tenet exec named CFO of California system

Corona, Calif.-based KPC Health has appointed David Ross CFO.

Mr. Ross has more than 30 years of healthcare financial experience, 20 of which were spent in various senior leadership roles at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

He previously served as executive vice president and COO/CFO of Tenet's Michigan and Illinois market as well as Detroit Medical Center.

KPC Health includes seven acute-care hospitals as well as various medical groups, urgent care centers and multispecialty facilities across Southern California.