PeaceHealth taps new network CFO

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has named Mary Lou Tate CFO of its Oregon network, effective April 7.

Ms. Tate has been with the health system for more than 20 years. In her new role, she will work closely with local and system leaders with a focus on stewardship and financial growth, according to a March 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Tate served as the CFO of Coos Bay, Ore.-based Bay Area Hospital. She also served as CFO of Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health and Morris (Ill.) Hospital and Healthcare Centers.





