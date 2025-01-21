Holy Name taps RWJBarnabas finance leader for CFO role

Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center has named Douglas Zehner CFO.

Mr. Zehner joins Holy Name from West Orange, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health where he most recently served as northeast regional CFO, according to a Jan. 20 news release shared with Becker's.

His previous roles at RWJBarnabas include serving as COO for Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center. He also served as senior vice president and CFO for Newark Beth Israel. His experience outside of RWJBarnabas includes CFO roles for hospitals owned by Columbia, Md.-based MedStar and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"Doug’s ability to drive strategic and operational results and his financial acumen and collaborative approach will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and ensuring continued financial strength and growth for our health system," Holy Name president and CEO Mike Maron said in the release. "His appointment emphasizes our commitment to excellence in financial management and patient care."