UHS Arizona psychiatric hospital taps new CFO

Michael Coffey has been named CFO of Phoenix-based Valley Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based UHS, according to a March 10 LinkedIn post.

Valley Hospital is a private psychiatric hospital that specializes in mental and chemical dependency care, according to its website.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Coffey served as director of finance for Phoenix Heart Vein Vascular, a cardiology group in Glendale, Ariz., according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served as an Arizona regional CFO for Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.