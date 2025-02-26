John Muir Health names CFO

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health has named Ted Wang as CFO, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Wang joins the health system from Oakland, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, where he served as CFO since 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also previously held financial leadership positions at hospitals owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence. From May 2017 through June 2020, Mr. Wang was CFO of Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance (Calif.) and Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro (Calif.).

Prior to that, he served as CFO of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center from 2013 through May 2017.