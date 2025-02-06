UHS taps market CFO

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has named John McMahon acute division vice president of finance and Washington, D.C. market CFO, according to a Feb. 4 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. McMahon previously served as Southeast Regional CFO for UHS, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before joining UHS, he served as CFO of Sharon (Pa.) Regional Health System, which was then part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. He also previously served as the CFO of another CHS-owned hospital, West Grove, Pa.-based Jennersville Hospital.





