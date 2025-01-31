Orlando Health hospital names COO, CFO

Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla., is adding to its leadership team.

Melissa Payne and Jennifer Mojica were appointed COO and CFO, respectively, according to a Jan. 29 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, Ms. Payne served as chief administrative officer and interim assistant vice president for Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute, Orlando Health Medical Group, the release said.

She also previously served as administrator of allied health and operational support at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., which recently transitioned services to Orlando Health Lake Mary (Fla.) Hospital.

Ms. Mojica joined Orlando Health in 2006, according to the release. Most recently, she served as senior director of finance at Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital in Winter Garden, Fla.

The appointments follow Joe Khayat's promotion to president of Orlando Health Horizon West, according to the release. Howard Brown, former CFO of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital and Orlando Health Horizon West, is now CFO of the Orlando Health South Region and Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital is a 252-bed acute care facility, according to its website.







