Orlando Health to close Florida hospital, open new facility

Orlando (Fla.) Health will close its Longwood, Fla.-based South Seminole Hospital and move patients and employees to its new Orlando Health Lake Mary (Fla.) Hospital on Jan. 11.

Following the move, South Seminole's emergency room will stay open as a 10-bed, standalone facility until the new Orlando Health Emergency Room Longwood (Fla.) opens in February, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

The South Seminole behavioral health unit will also remain open until Orlando Health opens its new behavioral health hospital in Apopka, Fla., in around one year.

Construction of Lake Mary began in November 2021. The facility is a 124-bed, 455,000-square-foot, comprehensive acute care hospital designed to expand to up to 240 beds. It comprises a full-service emergency department, six operating rooms, three catheterization labs, 16 intensive care unit beds, an observation unit, imaging and a lab.





