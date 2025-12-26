Closed Virginia hospital to reopen

Stuart (Va.) Community Hospital will fully reopen Jan. 5, according to a Dec. 25 X post from Virginia state Delegate Wren Williams.

The hospital, which was previously known as Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County, closed in 2017. It was acquired by Chicago-based Foresight Health in 2024, but the company ended plans to reopen the facility in early 2024.

It was then purchased in December 2024 by Braden Health, with plans to reopen it.

“A true miracle this Christmas Day: Stuart Community Hospital will fully reopen with services restored beginning Jan 5. What a blessing for Patrick County & our surrounding communities,” Mr. Williams said in the post.

Becker’s has reached out to Braden Health and will update this story should more information become available.

