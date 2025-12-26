756 hospitals at risk of closure, state by state

Seven hundred fifty-six rural U.S. hospitals are at risk of closure due to financial problems, with more than 40% of those hospitals at immediate risk of closure.

The counts are drawn from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform’s most recent analysis, based on hospitals’ latest cost reports submitted to CMS and verified as current through December 2025. The analysis identifies two distinct tiers of rural hospital vulnerability: those at risk of closure and those facing an immediate risk of closure.

In the first category, nearly every state has hospitals at risk of closure, measured by financial reserves that can cover losses on patient services for only six to seven years. In over half the states, 25% or more of rural hospitals face this risk, with 10 states having 50% or more of their rural hospitals in jeopardy.

The report also analyzes hospitals facing immediate risk of closure, meaning financial reserves could offset losses on patient services for two to three years at most. Currently, 323 rural hospitals — one more than six months ago — are at immediate risk of shutting down due to severe financial difficulties.

Below is a state-by-state listing of the number of rural hospitals at risk of closure in the next six to seven years and at immediate risk of closure over the next two to three years.

Alabama

28 hospitals at risk of closing (58%)

23 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (48%)

Alaska

3 hospitals at risk of closing (19%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Arizona

4 hospitals at risk of closing (15%)

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (0%)

Arkansas

30 hospitals at risk of closing (64%)

12 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (26%)

California

18 hospitals at risk of closing (31%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)

Colorado

11 hospitals at risk of closing (26%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (5%)

Connecticut

3 hospitals at risk of closing (75%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (50%)

Delaware

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Florida

8 hospitals at risk of closing (36%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (9%)

Georgia

22 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

11 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (15%)

Hawaii

8 hospitals at risk of closing (62%)

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Idaho

9 hospitals at risk of closing (33%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (4%)

Illinois

17 hospitals at risk of closing (22%)

10 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (13%)

Indiana

9 hospitals at risk of closing (16%)

8 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (15%)

Iowa

19 hospitals at risk of closing (20%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (4%)

Kansas

68 hospitals at risk of closing (68%)

30 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (30%)

Kentucky

17 hospitals at risk of closing (25%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (3%)

Louisiana

27 hospitals at risk of closing (48%)

9 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (16%)

Maine

11 hospitals at risk of closing (46%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (21%)

Maryland

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Massachusetts

2 hospitals at risk of closing (29%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (14%)

Michigan

10 hospitals at risk of closing (15%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Minnesota

18 hospitals at risk of closing (19%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (7%)

Mississippi

36 hospitals at risk of closing (54%)

23 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (34%)

Missouri

29 hospitals at risk of closing (50%)

12 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (21%)

Montana

16 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)

Nebraska

7 hospitals at risk of closing (10%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (4%)

Nevada

5 hospitals at risk of closing (36%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (7%)

New Hampshire

4 hospitals at risk of closing (22%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (17%)

New Jersey

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

New Mexico

8 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (15%)

New York

24 hospitals at risk of closing (48%)

15 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (30%)

North Carolina

10 hospitals at risk of closing (18%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (11%)

North Dakota

13 hospitals at risk of closing (34%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (11%)

Ohio

7 hospitals at risk of closing (9%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (4%)

Oklahoma

48 hospitals at risk of closing (64%)

22 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (29%)

Oregon

7 hospitals at risk of closing (21%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (9%)

Pennsylvania

17 hospitals at risk of closing (33%)

9 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (17%)

Rhode Island

1 hospital at risk of closing (100%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (100%)

South Carolina

7 hospitals at risk of closing (32%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (18%)

South Dakota

9 hospitals at risk of closing (19%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Tennessee

16 hospitals at risk of closing (31%)

14 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (27%)

Texas

82 hospitals at risk of closing (53%)

21 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (14%)

Utah

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Virginia

9 hospitals at risk of closing (29%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (19%)

Washington

19 hospitals at risk of closing (42%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (16%)

West Virginia

15 hospitals at risk of closing (44%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (18%)

Wisconsin

10 hospitals at risk of closing (12%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Wyoming

7 hospitals at risk of closing (26%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (15%)