Michigan hospital names CFO

Hancock, Mich.-based UP Health System – Portage has named Jason Mayra as its new CFO.

Mr. Mayra has been with the hospital since 2014 and most recently served as controller, according to a Jan. 9 news release from Marquette, Mich.-based UP Health System.

"His expertise in finance and accounting, combined with his dedication to our facility and our mission, makes him the ideal person to guide our financial strategy and growth," the hospital's CEO, Ryan Heinonen, said in the release. "We are confident that Jason will drive continued success for our hospital and the community we serve."