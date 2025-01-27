Sentara hospital taps CFO 

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare has named Taylor Boyle CFO of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a Jan. 27 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Boyle has been with Sentara since 2015, according to her LinkedIn page. She most recently served as director of finance for Sentara Virginia Beach (Va.) General Hospital.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, is a 525-bed tertiary care facility that is home to the only Level I Adult Trauma Center and burn trauma unit in Hampton Roads, according to Sentara's website.