El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Maria Garvin as CFO.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Garvin served as CFO for Medical City Healthcare's Alliance and Las Colinas locations, part of HCA's North Texas Division, according to a Feb. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

She also served as assistant CFO of Las Palmas for three years and spent more than 15 years in roles with Austin-based St. David's HealthCare.