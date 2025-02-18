Wellstar names CFO as CEO search begins

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, an 11-hospital system, has appointed John Kerndl executive vice president and CFO.

Mr. Kerndl has more than 30 years of healthcare financial experience, most recently serving as CFO for Traditions Health, a $350M hospice and home health system with 113 locations across 18 states.

He previously served as CFO for Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health and for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health System.

Candice Saunders, BSN, president and CEO of Wellstar, plans to retire June 30 after a decade in the role. Wellstar's board is identifying an executive search firm and establishing a CEO search committee to appoint a successor to Ms. Saunders.