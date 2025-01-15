Wellstar CEO to retire

Candice Saunders, BSN, president and CEO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, plans to retire June 30 after a decade in the role.

Ms. Saunders joined Wellstar in 2007 as president of Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release.

She was promoted to executive vice president and COO in 2013 and became president and CEO in 2015.

During her tenure, Ms. Saunders implemented new care models, established community partnerships and advanced technologies to improve patient experience. She also oversaw Wellstar's partnership with Augusta (Ga.) University's Medical College of Georgia to form Wellstar MCG Health, according to the release.

In the six-month succession process, Wellstar's board will identify an executive search firm and establish a CEO search committee.

Wellstar includes 11 hospitals, more than 400 medical offices and a workforce of 33,000 employees.