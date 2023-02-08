One Medical opens 2nd Miami-area location as part of affiliation with UHealth

Hybrid primary care company One Medical has opened a second Miami location as part of an affiliation with University of Miami Health System.

The clinic in downtown Miami is the second in the area following one that debuted in Doral, Fla., in December. Another location is planned for Aventura, Fla., in March. The Doral clinic treats all ages, while the other two are for patients 14 and older.

"We have a shared vision to transform healthcare in our community as we provide outstanding service to our patients," UHealth COO Dipen Parekh, MD, said in a Feb. 1 university news release. "This expanding model helps us expand our reach."

With the affiliation, One Medical members get access to UHealth specialists. One Medical's membership-based platform costs $199 a year and includes same and next-day appointments in person or via telehealth and 24-7 on-demand video chat.

Federal regulators are reviewing Amazon's planned $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical.