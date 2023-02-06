Feds reportedly prepping antitrust case against Amazon's One Medical deal

Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion deal to acquire 1Life Healthcare, which operates One Medical's primary care clinics in 25 U.S. markets, is facing more scrutiny as the FTC has allegedly hired outside economists to review the deal, SeekingAlpha reported Feb. 3.

According to the report, the FTC has hired outside economists to review the pending deal and said it may sue Amazon over alleged anticompetitive practices.

Although the FTC has not made a final decision, Bloomberg reported that they are looking to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for the planned purchase. The lawsuit, according to the report, could be filed as soon as this spring.

This comes after 1Life Healthcare said in a securities filing Sept. 2 that One Medical and Amazon had received a request for more information about the deal from the FTC.

On July 21, Amazon entered into an agreement with One Medical to purchase it in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion.

If the acquisition is approved, Amazon would be able to provide healthcare in-person and virtually.