Amazon to acquire One Medical in $3.9B deal

Amazon plans to acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical, the online retailer said July 21.

In a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion, the aim is to combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon, it said in a news release. The goal of the acquisition, according to the two companies, is to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.

"The opportunity to transform healthcare and improve outcomes by combining One Medical's human-centered and technology-powered model and exceptional team with Amazon’s customer obsession, history of invention and willingness to invest in the long-term is so exciting," said Amir Dan Rubin, CEO of One Medical, said in a company news release. "There is an immense opportunity to make the healthcare experience more accessible, affordable, and even enjoyable, for patients, providers and payers. We look forward to innovating and expanding access to quality healthcare services together."

Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical's shareholders and regulatory approval.

If the acquisition is approved, Mr. Rubin will remain CEO of One Medical.