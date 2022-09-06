FTC probe could delay Amazon's deal for One Medical

Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion deal to acquire 1Life Healthcare, which operates One Medical's primary care clinics in 25 U.S. markets, is under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 2.

1Life Healthcare said in a securities filing Sept. 2 that One Medical and Amazon had received a request for more information about the deal from the FTC.

According to the Journal, the investigation could delay the acquisition's completion as U.S. antitrust probes, on average, take about 11 months.

According to a legal petition Amazon filed last month, the FTC is also investigating Amazon's Prime membership program.

Amazon has argued that the FTC has made excessive demands on founder Jeff Bezos and other company executives and asked officials to repeal the subpoenas.

Amazon had first announced plans to acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical on July 21. The all-cash deal valued at $3.9 billion was the first major acquisition announced during the tenure of CEO Andy Jassy.

The One Medical transaction would give Amazon more than 180 clinics with employed physicians across two dozen U.S. markets.