Amazon's One Medical launches Hartford HealthCare partnership

Amazon subsidiary One Medical has opened its first Connecticut location under a partnership with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, HamletHub reported June 7.

One Medical, a primary care chain that Amazon bought in February for $3.9 billion, has said it would bring at least five clinics to the state. The first one launched in Darien with plans to open another in New Canaan over the summer, according to the story.

One Medical will refer patients needing a higher level of care to Hartford HealthCare specialists. Health systems reportedly pay One Medical a fixed rate for these arrangements.

"This exciting collaboration with One Medical offers quick and convenient access to primary care, with a seamless connection to specialty care when needed, for patients in Fairfield County," Karen Goyette, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer for Hartford HealthCare, said in the story. "This is a great example of how Hartford HealthCare works with partners to transform healthcare and deliver consumer-driven, coordinated care close to where people live and work."