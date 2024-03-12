Adventist Health hospital pausing obstetrics services

Adventist Health Tulare (Calif.) is pausing obstetrics services on June 6 for an unspecified amount of time, the Valley Voice reported March 11.

Hospital officials said they are working to recruit providers to eventually reopen the department, according to the report. The planned closure comes after year-over-year births at the hospital declined 60%. The situation became a safety concern because the hospital was unable to maintain an adequate number of obstetrics staff.

The closure could affect 23 employees, according to the report. The hospital's ER will continue to treat obstetrics patients and deliver babies on an emergency basis even after June 6.

"Adventist Health is committed to being in Tulare," a statement from the Roseville, Calif.-based health system said, according to the report. "Our company has invested over $5 million dollars in 2023 with the addition of a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, upgraded MRI and CT services, and stroke care of excellence. Note we are looking to add greatly needed services in place of this closure, later this year."