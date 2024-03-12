Indiana hospital to close behavioral health unit

Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind., will close its inpatient behavioral health unit May 1 as it looks to put more resources into outpatient mental health services.

"The decision comes after a thorough review of healthcare data and patient needs," the hospital said in a news release shared with local news outlets. "Other healthcare providers in the region will assist in ensuring continuity of care for current inpatient behavioral health patients."

The unit's closure is part of plans to expand outpatient services, which the hospital said aligns more closely with community health needs, based on assessments from the past decade.

Daviess Community Hospital is a 74-bed county-owned hospital and is an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent.