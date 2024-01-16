Central Maine Healthcare cuts 45 jobs

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare is laying off 45 employees as part of management reorganization.

The layoffs come after Central Maine ended urgent care services at its Maine Urgent Care on Sabattus Street in Lewiston on Jan. 12. No layoffs were initially reported as a result of the closure.

The integrated health system, which has 3,100 employees, hired 639 team members, including 52 medical staff, in 2023, according to a Jan. 16 press release shared with Becker's.

Central Maine plans to continue workforce expansion in clinical care areas like oncology, orthopedics, gynecologic services and obstetrics, and cardiovascular.

"All team members affected will be offered open positions within the health system or benefit and severance packages should they choose to separate," the release said.