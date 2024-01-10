Maine health system facility to end urgent care services

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare is ending urgent care services at its Maine Urgent Care location on Sabattus Street in the city, the Sun Journal reported Jan. 5.

The health system said that ending urgent care services at the location will allow it to focus on primary and preventive care services in the area, according to the report. It also will help the system address workforce shortages and rising operating costs.

The last day for urgent care services at the hospital is Jan. 12. The location will continue to offer X-ray and lab services. Other urgent care services are available in the area.

The health system said the staff members who worked at the location have been retained or offered other positions, according to the report. No employees were laid off.