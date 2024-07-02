Howard Brown Health laying off 7% of workforce

Chicago-based Howard Brown Health is laying off 43 employees, representing 7 percent of its workforce.

The cuts — which include management, administrative and other staff positions — take effect Aug. 30, according to a July 1 news release from the federally qualified health center that serves the LGBTQ+ community in the Chicago area.

Interim President and CEO Robin Gay, DMD, said in the release that it is critical Howard Brown Health "definitively" addresses a $6.6 million budget shortfall from its most recent fiscal year with additional losses projected for fiscal 2025.

"This is the third year in a row we have run an operating budget shortfall, and we cannot continue to do that if we want to sustain our organization and continue to serve the patients who rely on us for the long term," Dr. Gay said in the release. "As we enter our 50th year, we need to evolve to ensure our organization can continue to meet and exceed patient expectations."

Roles cut include those funded by more than $1.6 million in expiring government grants and reduced saving from federal drug programs, according to the release.

"To those who will be leaving Howard Brown, I want you to know that this decision is not a reflection on your many contributions or steadfast commitment to our patients," Dr. Gay said. "We are incredibly grateful for all that you have done for our organization."

Howard Brown Health in May shared plans to close two clinics later this year. Diversey clinic will close Aug. 31 and Thresholds South clinic will shut down Sept. 30.

Dr. Gay said despite the cuts, Howard Brown Health will "be making many meaningful improvements" to its core services, such as expanding providers and hours at two of its locations and increasing the number of infectious disease specialists on staff.