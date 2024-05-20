Howard Brown Health to shutter 2 Chicago clinics

Chicago-based Howard Brown Health has shared plans to close its Chicago clinics this fall.

Diversey clinic will close Aug. 31 and Thresholds South clinic will shut down on Sept. 30.

The planned clinic closures are due to ongoing financial difficulties, the departure of providers at each location and commercial lease agreements coming to an end at both clinics.

"Howard Brown continues to experience a financial shortfall of an expected $6.6 million deficit created by a changing funding landscape and has taken action to refine operations more effectively and efficiently, while strengthening its core services of primary care, dental care and behavioral health," a Howard Brown Health May 2 news release said.

Patient care will be supported during the transition.

Employees and providers affected by the closures have been notified, with the majority of staff affected being relocated to other Howard Brown Health locations.