Missouri behavioral hospital to close, lay off 124

Signature Psychiatric Hospital will close its two locations in Kansas City, Mo., and Liberty, Mo., affecting 154 employees.

According to regulatory documents published Sept. 13, 124 full-time and 30 part-time employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

Signature Psychiatric Hospital is owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia. The company is the largest behavioral health facility operator in the U.S.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Signature Psychiatric Hospital said it will close operations by Oct. 18. The hospital had locations within North Kansas City Hospital and Liberty Hospital.

"Following months of active negotiations, North Kansas City Hospital is reclaiming the space leased by Signature to support their expansion," the spokesperson said. "Without this location — which serves as the administrative hub for both Signature locations — we are unable to maintain operations at Liberty Hospital."

In a statement shared with Becker's, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Hospital said Signature Behavioral Health has been a tenant for over 10 years.

"North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health is committed to supporting whole person care and making mental and behavioral health services available to the community on a non-profit basis with high quality local and regional partners," the spokesperson said.

Signature is working with state and local agencies to transfer remaining patients to other services.

"We thank our staff for their commitment to delivering quality care to help thousands of patients on their journey toward better health," Signature Psychiatric Hospital said. "We appreciate the efforts of community partners to meet the behavioral health needs of the Kansas City region, going forward."