Mercy Health to lay off some call center workers

Mercy Health has partnered with a third party to manage its contact center for primary care scheduling — a move that will affect a "number of call center positions," a spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based system confirmed to Becker's on Feb. 16.

In a statement, Mercy Health said it has been working to "overhaul" scheduling capabilities and prioritize online scheduling as patients have expressed growing interest in self-service tools.

"Because we've also seen decreased call volumes in our scheduling call center, we have decided to partner with a third party to operate our enterprise contact center for primary care scheduling," the statement said. "As a result, a number of call center positions may be impacted. We are committed to treating each affected associate with dignity and respect, helping them identify opportunities within the ministry and providing support, guidance, and benefits as they move forward."

The health system did confirm the number of positions affected to Becker's. Local media outlets reported that a spokesperson confirmed "less than 300 remote workers" would be affected.