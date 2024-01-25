MemorialCare hospital closing outpatient pharmacy; 13 staff affected

Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center, part of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, is closing its outpatient retail pharmacy Feb. 2, affecting 13 full-time positions.

During a recent internal assessment, MemorialCare found 70% of patients discharged from its hospitals fill prescriptions at outside pharmacies, Richele Steele, vice president of communications and public relations at MemorialCare, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"Of the small number of hospital patients who do fill their prescriptions at our lobby pharmacy, nearly all of them typically do so only initially, and then go elsewhere for any refills," Ms. Steele said.

Ms. Steele said employees and physicians were informed of the decision Jan. 8 and that affected employees communicated with human resource representatives prior to the announcement.

The decision does not affect the hospital's specialty pharmacy, the Children's Village pharmacy or its infusion care pharmacy. The hospital also plans to work with patients and local retail pharmacies to ensure the transition is smooth.

"Our hospital staff members are able to assist patients at the time of discharge so that their prescriptions can be ordered and filled at other nearby pharmacies or at the patient's preferred neighborhood pharmacy," the statement said.

A nonprofit health system, MemorialCare comprises four hospitals, two medical groups, surgical centers, imaging centers and more.