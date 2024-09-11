Kaiser to close last California nursing home, cut 249 jobs

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will close its last skilled nursing facility in the state, the Kaiser Permanente Post Acute Care Center in San Leandro, the health system said in a Sept. 10 statement shared with Becker's.

The closure, which began in June, will result in the loss of 249 jobs. The last patients were transitioned from the facility by the end of July, according to a Sept. 10 report from the San Francisco Chronicle.



The facility is expected to be fully closed by mid-November.



In its statement, the health system said it is working with employees and union officials to find other positions within Kaiser Permanente. The system said it will also assist employees who are not able to find another position within the system.