Protecting Residents, Staff and Ratings: 4 Actionable Steps for Stronger Infection Control

Infection prevention in senior living facilities has come a long way since the onset of COVID-19, but significant risks remain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 to 3 million healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) occur annually in U.S. long-term care facilities, contributing to as many as 388,000 resident deaths each year. Beyond the devastating human impact, infection outbreaks strain already limited staffing resources, increase absenteeism and turnover, and disrupt daily operations—often placing regulatory compliance at risk.

The financial consequences are equally sobering. Data from the Long Term Care Community Coalition show that nursing homes nationwide incurred $566 million in penalties between 2021 and 2023, with average fines exceeding $18,000 per citation. Infection prevention performance also directly affects a facility’s rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Five-Star Quality Rating System, which publicly reports health inspections, staffing levels and quality measures. For senior living leaders, modernizing infection control protocols is no longer optional—it is essential for resident safety, workforce stability and organizational viability.

A new Staples Business whitepaper outlines four practical, evidence-based strategies senior living facilities can use to strengthen infection prevention programs while supporting compliance and operational performance. Key takeaways are outlined below.

1. Elevate housekeeping as frontline care partners

Housekeeping teams play a critical role in infection prevention, yet their contributions are often undervalued. Elevating housekeeping as frontline partners reinforces consistent adherence to cleaning and disinfection protocols and promotes shared accountability across departments. These teams are uniquely positioned to identify potential infection risks early and support proactive prevention efforts.

Facilities can strengthen this approach by including housekeeping staff in daily huddles and safety discussions, adopting structured teamwork frameworks such as TeamSTEPPS, and providing ongoing education on common pathogens, transmission routes and regulatory requirements. Recognizing housekeeping as part of the care team helps foster a culture of safety that supports compliance at both state and federal levels.

2. Implement robust, evidence-based cleaning protocols

Effective infection prevention goes beyond routine surface wiping. Senior living facilities should adopt risk-stratified cleaning schedules that prioritize high-touch surfaces such as door handles and railings. Color-coded microfiber tools can help prevent cross-contamination, while strict adherence to manufacturer instructions ensures disinfectants are used correctly.

Real-time monitoring tools—such as ATP testing or fluorescent markers—can confirm cleaning effectiveness and provide documentation for audits. During flu season or outbreaks, policies should be adjusted to allow for more frequent cleaning using both general cleaners and disinfectants. These practices also help facilities meet requirements set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for maintaining a safe work environment.

3. Improve facility design and infrastructure

Thoughtful design and infrastructure updates can significantly reduce pathogen spread while making staff workflows more efficient. Cost-effective changes include upgrading high-touch surfaces to antimicrobial or easy-to-clean materials, rearranging furniture to reduce crowding, and adding portable HEPA filtration units in high-use areas when HVAC upgrades are not feasible. These improvements support consistent protocol adherence and reduce exposure risks for residents and staff alike.

4. Work smarter with vendor partners

Reliable access to infection prevention supplies is foundational to compliance and safety. Strategic vendor partnerships can enable automated ordering, predictive inventory management and access to EPA-approved disinfectants at scale. Suppliers can also support staff education, in-service training and bundled solutions that simplify procurement while ensuring readiness for audits and emergencies.

A proactive path forward

Infection prevention in senior living is both operational and regulatory imperative. By embedding these four strategies into daily operations, facilities can strengthen their infection control programs, reduce regulatory risk, avoid costly penalties and improve workforce stability. The result is a safer environment and a higher quality of life for residents.

Learn more about how Staples Business helps senior living facilities reduce infection risk and improve compliance. Download the full whitepaper: Senior Living Playbook: 4 Proven Infection Control Strategies to Protect Residents and Ensure Compliance.