Florida Ascension hospital opens inpatient rehab center 

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola (Fla.) will open its new inpatient rehabilitation facility Aug. 6, WKRG reported July 29.

The 40-bed, 41,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility will offer specialized physical, speech and occupational therapies. It will also feature a custom activities of daily living retraining suite, two therapy gyms, specialized bariatric treatment rooms and a therapeutic garden.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.