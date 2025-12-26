2 dead after Pennsylvania nursing home explosion

One resident and one employee were killed in a Dec. 23 explosion at the Bristol (Pa.) Health & Rehab Center, according to a Dec. 24 PBS News report.

Twenty people were sent to the hospital for injuries related to the explosion, which took place after nursing home staff reported the smell of gas to the local gas company, PECO. PECO personnel were on the scene and had already turned off gas and electric services when the explosion occurred, the report said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health cited Bristol Health & Rehab Center for multiple violations during the facility’s most recent inspection in October. The center became an affiliate of Beachwood, Ohio-based Saber Healthcare Group on Dec. 1, according to the report.



“Currently, we are still determining the full extent of the damage and our team continues to work with emergency response personnel, firefighters, and state and local officials,” Saber Healthcare said in a Dec. 24 LinkedIn post. The company said it will continue its efforts to “improve and fix prior issues.”