Post-acute follow-up lowers readmission by 84%: What to know

Patients who interacted with a transitional care management team after hospital discharge had an 84% lower risk of being readmitting within 30 days, according to a study published Dec. 23 in BMC Health Services Research.

Researchers from White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital analyzed EHR data of 343 adult patients who were discharged from the hospital between Jan. 1, and Dec. 31, 2023, for the study.

Here are three things to know from the analysis:

The researchers analyzed data of congestive heart failure patients who were admitted and discharged within the study period.



Of all participants, 19.8% were readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.



Patients who received ambulatory follow-up within seven days of discharge had a 63% lower risk of readmission, while patients who received care from a designated transitional care management team had an 84% lower risk of readmission.

Read the full study here.