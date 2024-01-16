Florida hospital cuts ER airlift service, conducts layoffs

Lewisville, Texas-based Med-Trans, a medical transport provider, closed its UF Health ShandsCair base serving Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands Hospital on Jan. 10 due to decreased transportation demands.

While a number was not given, the service closures also resulted in layoffs, a spokesperson for UF Health, the hospital's parent company, told Becker's in a statement.

A Milton, Fla.-based hybrid base previously staffed by ShandsCair and Med-Trans will now be solely operated by Med-Trans. Interfacility transports for hospitals and EMS agencies, along with 911 services, will continue to be supported by ShandsCair in both Perry, Fla., and Gainesville, the spokesperson said.

UF Health comprises more than 30,000 employees and three nonprofit hospital systems that include 10 hospitals. UF Health Shands Hospital has more than 1,200 physicians and over 9,000 nursing and support staff.