Novant Health to lay off 81 IT employees

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is laying off 81 IT workers following its decision to revamp its IT model in 2023.

According to a WARN notice, the layoffs are permanent and will occur Aug. 25. The move comes as Novant unveiled a new model for its digital products and services team in 2023 that involved transferring some services to an external partner.

A Novant Health spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement that building on this initiative, it is now transitioning additional DPS functions to Deloitte Digital, which will reduce its reliance on other external partners by more than 90%.

"These changes allow us to scale our resources so we can continue our investment in creating a healthier future for the people and communities we serve," the spokesperson said. "DPS team members will see adjustments in their roles and responsibilities because of this change, while other roles are being phased out."

According to Novant, fewer than 300 people of the nearly 40,000 it employs across the health system will be affected by this change.

"Interested team members may have the opportunity to join our external partners or transition to roles within Novant Health," the spokesperson said. "For other team members, we are extending resources to ease the transition and are grateful for their service to Novant Health and our patients."