MD Anderson inks partnership on AI-powered cancer diagnostics

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston is partnering with SOPHiA GENETICS to advance the use of artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics and research.

Through the collaboration, MD Anderson will work with the precision medicine company to develop new data-driven tools aimed at improving how complex genomic information is analyzed and applied in clinical care. The effort includes multiple research and development programs and the co-development of a next-generation sequencing oncology test, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

MD Anderson researchers will use SOPHiA GENETICS’ AI-powered analytics to build bioinformatics pipelines that can help clinicians more quickly interpret RNA sequencing data, supporting diagnosis and treatment decisions for patients with cancer, the release said.

The partnership also focuses on strengthening the reliability of advanced genomic testing and exploring new approaches to track tumor evolution in real time. Researchers will examine how large-scale molecular data can be translated into insights that help match patients with appropriate therapies or clinical trials.