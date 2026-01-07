How Inova Health aims to reduce administrative burden

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health has entered a strategic partnership with healthcare AI company Notable to deploy artificial intelligence tools aimed at reducing administrative burden and staffing strain across the health system.

The nonprofit system, which serves Northern Virginia and reports more than 4 million patient visits annually, plans to use Notable’s AI platform across revenue cycle, referral management and patient access workflows. The effort is designed to streamline operations, improve patient experience and reduce manual work for staff, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

As part of the initial phase of the agreement, Inova will implement Notable’s AI tools — including customizable AI agents and a low-code workflow builder — to support tasks such as managing payer documentation requests and denials, as well as closing gaps in referral scheduling.

For revenue cycle operations, the AI agents will automatically identify payer requests for additional documentation, extract required materials from the EHR, and prepare responses for staff review and submission.

In referral management, the technology will initially focus on orthopedics. AI agents will monitor referrals in the EHR, identify patients who have not scheduled appointments and send outreach and reminders until visits are completed.

The initiative is expected to improve patient experience through faster responses and proactive outreach, reduce preventable denials, increase referral-to-visit conversion rates and create a scalable AI foundation that can be extended to additional specialties over time.