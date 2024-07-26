Steward to close 2 Massachusetts hospitals by end of August

Dallas-based Steward Health Care plans to close two of its Massachusetts hospitals: Dorchester, Mass.-based Carney Hospital and Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

"Over the past several months, Steward Health Care has been actively working to sell or transition all its Massachusetts hospitals and we are in active final negotiations to sell six of them," a spokesperson for Steward said in a July 26 statement shared with Becker's. "Despite the extensive sale process, which involved close coordination with lenders and regulators, there were no qualified bids for two hospitals, Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center, and, unfortunately, they will be closing on or around August 31, 2024."

Steward's other hospitals in Massachusetts are Brockton.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brighton-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Taunton-based Morton Hospital, Fall River-based St. Anne's Hospital and Holy Family hospitals in Methuen and Haverhill.

The health system's Norwood (Mass.) Hospital closed in 2020.

Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 6. Since then, it has been working to offload its 31 hospitals and its physician group, Stewardship Health.

"This is not over," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a July 26 statement shared with Becker's. "For the remaining hospitals, we know that Steward received several bids to not only maintain but improve five of their hospitals in three key regions. It is time for Steward and their real estate partners to finally put the communities they serve over their own selfish greed. They need to finalize these deals that are in their best interest and the best interest of patients and workers."

The next step to close the two hospitals is for U.S. bankruptcy Judge Chris Lopez to approve the health system's closure motion.

"Steward is required to send a notice of closure to the [state] Department of Public Health, which will then facilitate a transition for impacted patients and employees," Ms. Healey said.