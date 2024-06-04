HCA Midwest Health selects regional chief medical officer

Kansas City, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health has tapped Eric Benink, MD, to lead the system's Midwest region as chief medical officer, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Benink joined HCA Midwest Health June 1 in his new capacity after departing his most recent role as the chief medical officer of North Texas' Medical City in Arlington.

Collectively, Dr. Benink has more than 25 years of experience as a physician medical leader.

As the system's new chief medical officer, he will oversee clinical quality and safety efforts, but also its graduate medical education, trauma and laboratory programming.