HSHS names CEO to oversee market, 4 hospitals

Hospital Sisters Health System has named Robert Erickson president and CEO of its Wisconsin Market.

In addition to his new market role — effective April 29 — Mr. Erickson will serve as president and CEO of the system's St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, both based in Green Bay, Wis. He will also have oversight of it St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wis., and its St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, Wis.

Mr. Erickson brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the job, according to an April 17 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as president and CEO of UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Health System, located in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa.

He succeeds Brian Charlier, who retired from the role in March.

Hospital Sisters Health System is based in Springfield, Ill.