Trinity Health appoints new market president, CEO

David McFadyen has been appointed president and CEO of Trinity Health, West Region, effective July 1. He will succeed Odette Bolano, who will retire June 30.

Mr. McFadyen will oversee five hospitals and medical groups across Idaho, Oregon and California, which comprise more than 9,700 employees and $2.1 billion in annual net revenue, according to a June 10 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospitals include Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Ore., and a Critical Care Access Hospital in Baker City, Ore.

Mr. McFadyen will also oversee the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, which features more than 500 providers across 76 locations, along with Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, the group's clinically integrated network.

Prior to his new role, Mr. McFadyen served as president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He also previously served as vice president of population health for St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho.